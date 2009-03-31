Deep South File :: Ala. Governor Scheduled to Speak at Holocaust Commemoration

Alabama Governor Bob Riley is scheduled to speak at the official Alabama State Days of Remembrance, coordinated by the Alabama Holocaust Commission.



The ceremony begins at the Old House Chamber in Montgomery on April 21 at 10:30 a.m.

A luncheon will be served in “The Tunnel” at 11:30 a.m., followed by a recognition by the Alabama Legislature at 12:45 p.m.



The Alabama Holocaust Commission was established in 1999, but official state commemorations have been held annually since the early 1980s.



The Auburn University at Montgomery annual Holocaust education program will be April 6 from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the physical education complex’s gym.



Birmingham’s commemoration will be April 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

There will be a screening of “The Counterfeiters,” which won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film at the 80th Academy Awards in 2008.



The program is sponsored by Temple Beth-El Sisterhood, and co-sponsored by the Birmingham Jewish Federation and Birmingham Holocaust Education Committee.



Following the movie, Jewish community volunteer leader Steven Brickman will offer insights and lead a discussion. This program is free and open to the public.



The remembrance program will include a candle-lighting ceremony involving Holocaust survivors and Second Generation members to honor the memory of those who perished in the Holocaust.



The annual Holocaust commemoration sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Huntsville and North Alabama will be April 23 at the Education and Training Auditorium of the Space and The program will feature Max Steinmetz, a survivor of the Nazi concentration camps. He will speak about his personal experiences.



This year the Federation will be honoring Huntsville City Schools as the Seventh Candle Award recipient for promoting racial and interfaith understanding through their implementation of the course “Holocaust through Literature. Sandra Shipman will accept the award on behalf of Huntsville City Schools.



The Federation will also recognize winners of the JFHNA-sponsored Holocaust Studies Student Essay Contest and the five teachers who have been selected to receive JFHNA scholarships to attend the 2009 Belfer Conference at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington. Mary Hudson, the JFHNA Education Chair, a former Belfer scholarship recipient, will introduce the five scholarship winners.



On display at the event will be an artwork by John Hubbard, which commemorates the 96 members of the Reichstag who voted against Germany’s abrogating civil rights in 1933. The new law allowed enemies of the Nazi regime to be arrested without cause. The 96 who voted against the law were killed.