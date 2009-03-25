Deep South File :: New Orleans Students to Learn Israel Advocacy

With anti-Israel groups increasingly active on college campuses, the Anti-Defamation League in New Orleans is hosting an interactive program for students and parents, to prepare them for campus challenges.



“Israel on Campus: What Do We Know and Expect” will feature Kenneth Stein, the William Schatten Professor of Contemporary Middle Eastern History, Political Science and Israeli Studies at Emory University.



Stein lectures widely and writes about the Middle East. Since coming to Emory in 1977, he founded and developed the International Studies Center, was the first director of the Carter Center (1983-1986), and in 1998 established the Institute for the Study of Modern Israel.

The program is open to high school sophomores through seniors, their parents and current college students.



A light dinner will follow the workshop, which begins at 3 p.m. on April 5.



The program is being co-sponsored by the Center for Israel Education, Atlanta, all local congregations, the Chabad Student Center, Hillel, Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans.