Deep South File :: Alabama NCCJ Restructuring, Anytown on Hiatus

The National Conference for Community and Justice’s Alabama office, affected by the current economic downturn, is reorganizing and has cancelled Anytown Alabama for 2009.



In an April 15 release, the Birmingham office stated that the “current economic crisis in our community, and nationwide, has seriously impacted NCCJ’s ability to generate necessary funding to maintain its operational activities at its current level.”



The organization’s budget comes from grants, donations, individual and corporate contributions, fee-for-service and fundraising activities.



The organization was formed locally as the Alabama Region of the National Conference of Christians and Jews in 1932. The national organization changed its name in the 1990s to be more inclusive.



NCCJ works to promote understanding and respect among all groups of people through youth and adult programs. One of the most visible is Anytown, a week-long camp for high school students. Taken from a diverse range of economic, ethnic, religious and racial backgrounds, the students and staff form a safe community where learning and understanding can take place.

The Alabama camp began in 1989.



Other NCCJ programs include the Heritage Panel in high schools, and the annual Brotherhood & Sisterhood Awards Dinner.



According to the release, the reorganization “is at a critical stage as we work with individuals, other groups and businesses toward our goal. We are optimistic that the outcome will only strenghten NCCJ’s mission.”



Students who applied for this summer’s Anytown will be given preference for the 2010 camp.