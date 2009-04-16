Deep South File :: Segall Announces 2010 Run

On April 14, Josh Segall announced that he will run for Congress in Alabama’s third district again in 2010.



Segall mounted an impressive first-time campaign last year, raising $1 million in campaign funds. Republican incumbent Mike Rogers winning by a 54-46 margin in a district where President Barack Obama lost by a wider margin.



“It’s time for a new direction. I am a fiscal conservative who will work to create and attract 21st century jobs to east Alabama so that hardworking people can get ahead,” said Segall.



A graduate of Brown University, Segall is a fourth-generation member of the Montgomery Jewish community. He returned to the state to attend the University of Alabama School of Law. He turned his rural experience with the Mark Warner campaign in Virginia into forming Homegrown Alabama, which worked with the university to promote buying local produce. He also taught a class on agriculture development and, with fellow students, started a farmer’s market.



A main focus of his campaign was the need for infrastructure development in rural Alabama, so those areas can be reinvigorated and the state’s natural resources can be utilized to their potential.



In his candidacy announcement, Segall said Rogers “supported the Wall Street bailout, but did nothing for Main Street Alabama. He voted to send Alabama jobs overseas, when what we needed was a plan to create good jobs at home. It’s time to stand up to special interest politics and put Alabama families first once again.”