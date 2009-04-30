Israel File :: Israel To Screen Arrivals For Swine Flu

JERUSALEM (JTA) -- Israel will ask tourists and returning Israelis whether they were in Mexico in the past week when they arrive at Ben Gurion Airport.



The arrivals who have been in Mexico will be examined on the spot at all points of entry into Israel, senior government officials decided Thursday during an emergency meeting called by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of a swine flu outbreak in Israel.



The officials also agreed that Israel will increase its stock of medicines for the virus, regardless of budgetary implications.



The Health Ministry on Thursday announced it would raise the pandemic alert level to 5 on a scale of 6, echoing a similar decision by the World Health Organization.



Two Israeli men have tested positive for the swine flu and four other Israelis, including a 9-year-old, were hospitalized this week with possible cases and tested negative.