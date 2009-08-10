Announcing Southern Jewish Life



In the next week, readers in the Deep South will find something new in their mailboxes -- Southern Jewish Life, a monthly glossy magazine that will replace Deep South Jewish Voice.



This new publication will feature and emphasize Southern Jewish communities, personalities, issues, culture and uniqueness.



As before, it will be sent to the Jewish communities of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and northwest Florida. Of course, subscribers from outside the main coverage area are welcome.



In the next week or so, a new website will also be launched to complement the magazine.



